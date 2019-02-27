ZTE Blade V10 ZTE Corporation

CAPE TOWN – At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ZTE is the latest company that has announced the launch of a 5G capable device called the Axon 10 Pro 5G. The Axon 10 Pro 5G has a fingerprint sensor that is seen to be an in-display sensor with a triple-camera system featuring both wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lenses.

ZTE hasn’t fully announced the specs for the Axon 10 Pro 5G, but we do know that it will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor as well as Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

A report cited by 9to5Google claims that it’ll feature a 6.47-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The company is yet to announce the price or release date of the device.

The company also announced the ZTE Blade V10 and cheaper Blade V10 Vita, upgraded versions of last year’s Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita phones.

The Blade V10 is set to offer an octa-core 2.1GHz processor, 6.3-inch 2280 x 1080 display (also with a teardrop notch), and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

According to the company, a key feature of the new Blade V10 is its 32MP photo-sensitive enhanced front camera, and advanced AI 'smart selfie' technology.

It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 3,200mAh battery, Android Pie, has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. No price has been announced yet, but it’ll be available in China and Europe in March, followed by a Latin America launch in April.

Here is full spec sheet of the device:

Platform Octa-core 2.1GHz OS Android P Size 158*75.8*7.8mm Display 6.3' FHD + waterdrop notch Camera Main camera: 16M AF + 5MFF; Front camera: 32MFF Battery 3200mAh(Typical),3100 mAh (Rated) Interface USB Type C, 3.5mm Earphone Port, Micro SD slot（4FF+4FF/T) Memory 3GB +32GB / 4GB+64 GB Colour Black, Blue, Green Features GPS, WiFi 2.4G/5G 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2, Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Compass, Fingerprint, VoLTE

The company didn't add any information on the V10 vita which is the budget device but leaks have suggested that it will have Android Pie.

