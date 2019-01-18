FILE - This July 3, 2014 file photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft pledged $500 million to address homelessness and develop affordable housing in response to the Seattle region's widening affordability gap. The company, which plans a news conference Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, will split the funds three ways. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

CAPE TOWN – Microsoft announced that it will have a press conference at Mobile World Congress next in February. The software giant will hold its event on Sunday February 24th at 5PM CET (11AM ET), and Chief Executive Satya Nadella, Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, and CVP Julia White will all be in attendance.

A report by the verge suggest that because Kipman is coming to the event that it will mean it is a HoloLens 2 event, as he has been very involved with this project.

Rumours suggested by Thurrott, indicated that the device will be called “Sydney,” and is expected to be lighter and more comfortable to wear, along with featuring better holographic display

In a report by Neowin, It claims to have heard from "several sources" that HoloLens 2 will make use of the Snapdragon 850 processor, Kinect sensor and a custom AI chip to improve performance.

Microsoft’s press invite doesn’t provide any further details.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE