CAPE TOWN – Microsoft announced that it will have a press conference at Mobile World Congress next in February.
The software giant will hold its event on Sunday February 24th at 5PM CET (11AM ET), and Chief Executive Satya Nadella, Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, and CVP Julia White will all be in attendance.
A report by the verge suggest that because Kipman is coming to the event that it will mean it is a HoloLens 2 event, as he has been very involved with this project.
Rumours suggested by Thurrott, indicated that the device will be called “Sydney,” and is expected to be lighter and more comfortable to wear, along with featuring better holographic display
In a report by Neowin, It claims to have heard from "several sources" that HoloLens 2 will make use of the Snapdragon 850 processor, Kinect sensor and a custom AI chip to improve performance.
Microsoft’s press invite doesn’t provide any further details.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE