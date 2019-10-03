Mzansi reminisces over popular chat app Mxit
When I was 15, I once traveled from Thohoyandou to Polokwane to meet my Mxit gf. I used my school fees of R500 and went there— South African (@MuthuMurema) October 3, 2019
To cut the long story short, we are engaged with 1 baby girl and we stay together. 😍😍
Mxit made our parents to think we are demonic possessed because we would laugh alone under the blankets midnight pic.twitter.com/PEBDOQ9LFo— Sim Mabs (@SimthembileMab3) October 3, 2019
I met her on Mxit back in 2011, maka Mbewu😍 pic.twitter.com/zKzLdqZFho— PUBLISHER📚 (@touchsandile) October 3, 2019
I remember on Mxit when I was angry,I'd change my status to that Angry face🤬🤣🤣and "Hud" texts would bounce in🤭.— H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) October 3, 2019
30 mins later after one of them bought me R5 airtime,I'd change it back to happy
Hopey La JuicyLips😋😭 pic.twitter.com/mq7D5Wu7wP
Can we please bring Mxit back Whatsapp ya bora— THANDO. (@Lulu03097804) October 3, 2019
Can we please go back to mxit please pic.twitter.com/A4AcI9xtHo— Thobs (@PABLO_ES__) October 3, 2019
Please call Logln Mxit— Llane Nkoana (@LlaneNkoana) October 3, 2019
These two were the best to use MXit on. 😂 pic.twitter.com/boSmRlnfUp— Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) October 3, 2019
I log onto twitter and I see Mxit is trending, keng is it back😂? pic.twitter.com/DcRx2ls9Wa— Rearabetswe. (@youngjohnblotis) October 3, 2019
Shit I was the ish on MxIt I had like 15 girlfriends I miss it pic.twitter.com/wJc2VTwIOO— KING 👑OF DIAMOND💎 (@MfanV) October 3, 2019
I once dated a girl from kwaNongoma on mxit. We dated for 3 years but we never met her parents were very strict. I always think of her pic.twitter.com/cabXn6TNxI— Shoesless (@Shoesless1) October 3, 2019
all i can say is that i am a man because of Mxit pic.twitter.com/Xn9Tj1SD4Z— Hosi Nghunghunyani (@irvingsithole) October 3, 2019
I miss My high school days wer R2 @Vodacom Airtime used to by 5mb and chart the whole week with a V360 on MXIT n migg 33 #ThursdayThoughts life is so fast who can relate???? ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/EBrqSTbt2Z— #Living my best life (@Scoopy_music) October 3, 2019
Is Mxit back? pic.twitter.com/M9BkjuYIsS— BLACK (@Ablackie45) October 3, 2019
Why is MXIT trending??? Did they come up with a better version than WhatsApp??? pic.twitter.com/cVTZiPASaO— NINO 👑 (@tshepo_Nephew) October 3, 2019