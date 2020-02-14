Nedbank customers can now use Samsung Pay









Samsung recently announced that Samsung Pay will go over 70 percent coverage of all the bank cards in South Africa including a new partner Nedbank. Photo: Samsung DURBAN - Samsung recently announced that Samsung Pay will go over 70 percent coverage of all the bank cards in South Africa including a new partner Nedbank.

@Nedbank 💳 + #SamsungPay = See money differently!



Mastercard users can link 💳s & tap or swipe from today 😉



Get more info here:

🖱️ https://t.co/bkGU6Ofi0d pic.twitter.com/XJCguo2h6f — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) February 11, 2020

Samsung Pay is the safer and simpler mobile wallet that lets users pay anywhere so you can enjoy all the convenience that they need, on one Samsung Galaxy device.

Samsung's digital payment solution is only available to Nedbank clients with Mastercard credit and debit cards, which makes up a massive part of the bank's cardholder base.

According to Chipo Mushwana, Divisional Executive of Emerging Payments at Nedbank, the Samsung Pay functionality will be rolled out to Nedbank Visa and American Express cardholders in the very near future.

"This is a collaboration that will connect even more people to this innovative payment technology, which allows them to make fast and secure payments via a Samsung smartphone onto which they've loaded their Nedbank Mastercard," said Mushwana.

She added that the enhanced security of Samsung Pay as another compelling reason for Nedbank clients to make use of the convenient app-driven payment platform.

Here's how you can install Samsung Pay on your device and add a card to Samsung Pay

1. Go to the Google Play Store and search for the app

2. Sign into to complete the installation

3. Choose your preferred method of verification

4. Then users can choose between three methods of adding their cards

5. Verify the card details and enter the security code

6. Provide your signature

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE