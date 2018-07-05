INTERNATIONAL - Netflix is testing an “Ultra” tier, which is set to be a higher subscription offer than its Premium tier.

According to a report from Tutto Android, the Ultra subscription tier will be priced at €16.99. (R271.21)

The new tier will allow four devices to receive UHD or 4K video and audio streaming simultaneously.

According to a report from Phone Arena, promotional material for the Ultra tier shows the maximum number of simultaneous devices for the Standard and Premium plans decreased to 1 and 2 respectively.

Currently, the Premium plans allows UHD streaming on four devices at the same time.

According to CNET, Netflix confirmed that it was testing the new tier, stating it is looking at different price points and features to understand how consumers value the service. The company added that not all subscribers would see the Ultra subscription tier during the test, and it may not be implemented.

In South Africa, currently a Premium subscription for Netflix cost R170 pm.

Follow us on our new Instagram page HERE!

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE