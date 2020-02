Netflix's new feature allows users to turn autoplay on or off









Netflix is giving users the option to switch autoplay on or off and is offering two autoplay options. Photo: File DURBAN - Netflix's autoplay feature has made it easier for users to binge watch their favourite series or film without having to select the next episode. Now the streaming service is giving users the option to switch autoplay on or off and is offering two autoplay options.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

According to Netflix, changes to the settings are specific to a profile and will be available on all devices. Users can change the settings from the Netflix site.

Here is a closer look at the two options.

Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices

When you watch TV shows with multiple episodes, you can automatically play the next episode using autoplay without needing to manually select it.

To turn autoplay on or off:

1. Sign In to Netflix from a web browser.

2. Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

3. Select the profile you’d like to update.

4. Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices

When you browse Netflix, you can automatically play trailers using autoplay to get a preview of a TV show or movie.

According to Netflix, there may be a delay before the setting takes effect. Netflix users can force an update by switching to another profile, then switching back in order to reload their profile with the updated setting.

