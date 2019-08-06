The new Malaicha.com app from Hello Paisa will now change the way that Zimbabweans in South Africa are able to send goods and groceries to their loved ones. RITCHIE B TONGO EPA

DURBAN - The new Malaicha.com app from Hello Paisa will now change the way that Zimbabweans in South Africa are able to send goods and groceries to their loved ones. The app was created to support the Hello Group's mission of assisting marginalised and migrant communities in the country.

Moosa Manjra, Chief Executive of Hello Paisa said, "We are constantly looking at ways to improve our customer’s lives, and Malaicha.com is just another way of doing that. Shopping in SA and getting your goods in Zimbabwe the very same day is a game-changer for any Zimbabwean".

"Not only does Malaicha allow workers to provide the essentials for their families back home, but it is designed to do so in the simplest manner possible. In fact, only three steps are required: a quick KYC on boarding, adding the recipient; shopping for goods and groceries, and finally making payment," added Manjra.

‘Malaicha’ is a Ndebele word meaning ‘transporting goods to and from’’.

“The Malaicha.com service is currently only available for Zimbabwean customers; we initially launched here due to the pressing need for a service of this nature. It goes without saying that the Malaicha.com service is one we will look to drive into more countries in the near future.”

Malaicha.com is currently available for same-day collection and free delivery in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru.

The app went live in 18th April 2019 and it was developed by Hello Paisa's development team in-house.

According to Manjra, Africa is one of the fastest growing mobile markets in the world and with our experience with the Zimbabwean market suggests that they are highly tech savvy, we believe the app will continue to be received well. Because this solution is making such a big difference in their quality of lives we expect the product adoption to grow fast.

The cost of sending goods and groceries is a flat rate 30 percent of the total order excluding VAT.

"The concept of Malaicha.com stemmed from solving a consumer problem. This solution is low-cost, easily accessible, amazingly simple to use and has technology at the very core, built on the Hello principles. Being a market leader in the Fintech space is challenging, and Malaicha.com is just another example of how we continue to innovate and stay on top," concluded Manjra.

