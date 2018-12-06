Valr announced today that it is launching a new digital asset trading platform in South Africa in partnership with Bittrex. Photo: Bloomberg

DURBAN – Valr announced today that it is launching a new digital asset trading platform in South Africa in partnership with Bittrex. Valr will be leveraging Bittrex’s cutting edge technology to offer customers a secure, reliable and advanced trading option. Registrations to be part of a limited-access launch open today at VALR.com.

VALR is launching with a simple buy/sell feature, allowing customers to seamlessly and instantly trade between bitcoin or ether and over 50 cryptocurrencies.

VALR’s platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline the ID verification process, allowing new customers to be fully verified within minutes.

By partnering with Bittrex, VALR has access to all cryptocurrencies and digital tokens available on the Bittrex and Bittrex International platforms, enabling it to offer its customers one of the largest selections of digital assets.

"We are delighted to bring South Africans the largest crypto-offering the country has ever seen in collaboration with Bittrex, one of the most advanced, secure and compliant platforms worldwide,” says Farzam Ehsani," VALR chief executive.

He added that their partnership gives our customers direct access to international liquidity, globally competitive prices and leading security practices.

Ehsani said: "We look forward to advancing the crypto industry in South Africa and beyond."

Bittrex chief executive Bill Shihara said: "This platform, powered by Bittrex technology, will provide South African customers with a reliable, fast and secure trading option that will also give them access to some of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects."

The VALR and Bittrex partnership brings together Bittrex’s global leadership in the blockchain industry with the vision and experience of the VALR team in South Africa. This partnership provides South African customers with a broad selection of digital assets on a secure, reliable and advanced South African-based platform, that is committed to compliance.

On partnering with Bittrex, Ehsani said: "We wanted to partner with a responsible and advanced global player that is committed to compliance with a world-class platform. Bittrex fit the bill."

Follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE