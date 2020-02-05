JOHANNESBURG - Smash’d allows users to collect and capture information at the accident scene and seamlessly completes the official Accident Report Form (AR Form).

In a statement on Wednesday, Zen Citi announced the launch of its app.





More than 1 million accidents in South Africa., are reported every year, which costs South African government nearly R2 billion to manage.





It said enabled with snap and scan features, Smash’d allowed users to capture pictures of the accident scene, scan involved vehicle and driver’s license disk(s) and share all the necessary information via the app. On completion, Smash’d would generate and email the completed AR Form, which users could take to the nearest police station for signature and submission.





Dineshan Chetty, the managing director for Zen Citi, said: “If we want governmental services to improve, we need to be the catalyst to the change we want for our future South Africa and assist our government in understanding how we want problems solved.





"We designed Smash’d as a solution to outdated reporting which is time, resource and cost consuming. The app provides a quick and guided experience to ensure accuracy and efficiency in reporting an accident whilst still being cost effective for government,” Chetty, said.





“With the introduction of Smash’d, the goal is to integrate into the eNatis system and move away from reporting processes requiring a lot of resources including printing and paper costs, data capturing and data management.” Chetty said.





It clarified that the reporting process on Smash’d still required users to visit the police station, but Zen Citi said it was working towards making the submission an electronic process.





It said Smash’d was available on Google Play store and soon to be available on Apple App store. Other features on the app include GPS location sharing and an emergency services button.