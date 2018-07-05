CAPE TOWN - Hisense South Africa has added the H12 and H12 Pro models to its Infinity line of affordable smartphones.





Specifications





Both phones feature an X-Infinity Display, with the H12 having a 6.19 inch screen and an HD+ resolution of 720*1500 that lets users see 269 pixels per inch. The H12 Pro is equipped with a 5.84 inch screen and Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2280.

Both devices have a dual camera design, comprised of 12MP and 5MP rear cameras. The main 12MP camera comes equipped with an image sensor that shoots in 1.25μm pixel sizes for spectacular photos and features an F1.8 large aperture.

According to Hisense, the camera uses Phase Detection Auto Focus technology and takes less than 0.1 seconds to focus. The dual camera also allows for multiple shooting modes.

These include night shot mode, which takes multiple frames for shots in low light, smiling face mode that uses a smile to trigger the shutter and panorama mode for capturing a 360º view of a scene, along with super slow mode and defog mode for taking photos in any setting regardless of humidity, fog or smog.

The selfie camera has a 16MP camera on the H12 and 20MP camera on the H12 come with a large aperture of f2/0 and a soft selfie light.

For security, both devices use fingerprint identification and Face Unlock.

The H12 has a Qualcomm SMD450 processor that helps the phone to perform powerfully and efficiently without draining the battery, along with an Octa-Core that supports the phone for fast connectivity and vibrant displays.

Available in a choice of three colours – Blush Pearl, Black and Midnight Blue.

The Pro version has a Qualcomm® Snapdragon 636 mobile platform, which includes a Qualcomm Spectra ISP, a Qualcomm Kryo™ CPU built on ARM Cortex technology and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE modem for downlink speeds of up to 600 Mbps.

Designed to support advanced photography and enhanced gaming, the Snapdragon™ 636 boasts a long battery life and fast LTE speeds.

Storage has a 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM and the H12 Pro having 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

This also enables faster loading and smoother switching between apps.

The H12 will be available from the 1st of August and will retail at R5499, while the H12 Pro will be obtainable from the 1st of October at a retail price of R7999.

