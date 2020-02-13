New on-demand designated driver app launches in Johannesburg









RYDD is a brand new on-demand designated driver app that launched its service in Johannesburg earlier this month. Photo: Facebook DURBAN - RYDD is a brand new on-demand designated driver app that launched its service in Johannesburg earlier this month. Fabrice Ruscoe, the Chief Executive and co-founder of RYDD said that the app has been designed to provide a responsible, sober driver to chauffeur both its users and their cars home safely, particularly after a big night out. Users can hail a ride via the world-class South African-developed app on their Smartphone. "The goal of RYDD is revolutionise the way people get home after a night out, by making it convenient and affordable to get a designated driver on demand," said Ruscoe. The app which was launched on February 1st 2020 it has been met and used with great excitement by many users with plans to go national soon. "The app is so easy to use. I love that I don’t have to plan in advance, I know that with RYDD I’ll always get home safely after a few drinks," said business consultant, Clive Killian.

The app which is available on both iOS and Android boasts a live tracking feature that allows their users to track their driver in real-time at the touch of a button. Plus RYDD can be used without enrolling to any membership programme.

When booking a designated driver the following trip fares apply – R10 per kilometre plus R1 per minute plus the base fare and booking fee of R50. Min Rydd fare is R50.

RYDD is the first South African company to launch a world-class application that allows a person to hail a designated driver. For car owners who may be reluctant to hand over their car keys to strangers, Ruscoe assures that RYDD employs a stringent quality procedure.

Ruscoe said, "We not only hire the best drivers, but we also conduct rigorous training sessions. Criminal background checks, driver license verifications, and driving assessments are also done. We pride ourselves on setting extremely high standards in terms of ethical behaviour and transparency, and this approach is shared by all our drivers".

Drivers just need a reliable transport to reach the client, and then drive him or her home in their car. This is undoubtedly an excellent part-time or full-time employment opportunity for anyone with a driver license, great work ethic and great attitude.

When it’s time to head home, just book your RYDD via the app. A RYDD driver will drive you home in the comfort of your own vehicle while a support vehicle follows and collects our driver once he’s safely dropped you off at your destination.”

Johannesburg users who download the app before the 31st March 2020, will get the first RYDD for free up to the value of R200.

