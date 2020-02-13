DURBAN - RYDD is a brand new on-demand designated driver app that launched its service in Johannesburg earlier this month.
Fabrice Ruscoe, the Chief Executive and co-founder of RYDD said that the app has been designed to provide a responsible, sober driver to chauffeur both its users and their cars home safely, particularly after a big night out. Users can hail a ride via the world-class South African-developed app on their Smartphone.
"The goal of RYDD is revolutionise the way people get home after a night out, by making it convenient and affordable to get a designated driver on demand," said Ruscoe.
The app which was launched on February 1st 2020 it has been met and used with great excitement by many users with plans to go national soon.
"The app is so easy to use. I love that I don’t have to plan in advance, I know that with RYDD I’ll always get home safely after a few drinks," said business consultant, Clive Killian.