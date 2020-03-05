New to TikTok? Here are 8 accounts we recommend you follow

For some really creative editing skills, follow Joshua Watson. Taking a lot of inspiration from Star Wars, Joshua will make you want to become a TikTok creator yourself. In one of his latest videos, he had his viewers wondering how he had been able to appear as though he had jumped through our screens.

Patrick Ramirez and Zachary Valentine @Zachv_pat 1.3 million followers

The brotherly love between Patrick Ramirez and his little brother Zachary Valentine will melt your heart. Zachary has down syndrome and through Tik Tok, he and his brother take us through their unique day to day life.

Down Syndrome Awareness Month! 💙💛 ##downsyndrome ##downsyndromeawareness ##brothers

Aliana King @aliana_king 225.7k followers

The model from Bermuda with the biggest head of beautiful curls. Sharing tips for making it in the industry - from castings to behind the scenes photoshoots - her videos are insightful and entertaining. She also partakes in skits and dances.

Lauren Deane @misslaurendeane 89.7k followers

Deane’s account is playful and fun, combining animation, digital art tutorials and popular dance trends. If you’ve seen any of her videos, you’ll know how flashy and vibrant the animations are, which look more impressive when superimposed with reality. Plus, she’s a talented make-up artist, so you never know in what medium she’ll be expressing herself.

Shandor Larenty @shandorlarenty 1.4m followers

If you’re an animal and bush lover, Larenty’s account is for you. From cuddling lions to being nuzzled by cheetahs, kissing giraffes and playing with a leopard, this South African wildlife expert has a knack for bonding with the animals he works with. Getting into the TikTok spirit, he still keeps up to date with the latest songs and trends, tying them in perfectly with all things with paws, claws, scales and fur.

The biggest diva on the reserve! 💁🏼‍♀️🦒 Purdy... ##giraffe ##shandorlarenty ##tiktoksouthafrica ##foryoupage ##southafrica ##fyp ##outdoors ##diva

Nemanja Majstorovic @zinccx_ 3.7m followers

Sixteen-year-old Nemanja is known on TikTok as Zinccx (not that I think anyone can pronounce that). He is popular for his Dua Lipa dance which, I must say, is tricky for people with stiff hips. He will also keep you in stitches with his version of the daily trending dances.

Nathan Molefe @nathanmolefe 278k followers