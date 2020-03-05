New to TikTok? Here are 8 accounts we recommend you follow
For some really creative editing skills, follow Joshua Watson. Taking a lot of inspiration from Star Wars, Joshua will make you want to become a TikTok creator yourself. In one of his latest videos, he had his viewers wondering how he had been able to appear as though he had jumped through our screens.
The brotherly love between Patrick Ramirez and his little brother Zachary Valentine will melt your heart. Zachary has down syndrome and through Tik Tok, he and his brother take us through their unique day to day life.
@zachv_pat
Down Syndrome Awareness Month! 💙💛 ##downsyndrome ##downsyndromeawareness ##brothers♬ Choices (Yup) - E-40
Aliana King @aliana_king 225.7k followers
The model from Bermuda with the biggest head of beautiful curls. Sharing tips for making it in the industry - from castings to behind the scenes photoshoots - her videos are insightful and entertaining. She also partakes in skits and dances.
Lauren Deane @misslaurendeane 89.7k followers
Deane’s account is playful and fun, combining animation, digital art tutorials and popular dance trends. If you’ve seen any of her videos, you’ll know how flashy and vibrant the animations are, which look more impressive when superimposed with reality. Plus, she’s a talented make-up artist, so you never know in what medium she’ll be expressing herself.
Shandor Larenty @shandorlarenty 1.4m followers
If you’re an animal and bush lover, Larenty’s account is for you. From cuddling lions to being nuzzled by cheetahs, kissing giraffes and playing with a leopard, this South African wildlife expert has a knack for bonding with the animals he works with. Getting into the TikTok spirit, he still keeps up to date with the latest songs and trends, tying them in perfectly with all things with paws, claws, scales and fur.
@shandorlarenty
The biggest diva on the reserve! 💁🏼♀️🦒 Purdy... ##giraffe ##shandorlarenty ##tiktoksouthafrica ##foryoupage ##southafrica ##fyp ##outdoors ##diva♬ What the Hell - Avril Lavigne
Nemanja Majstorovic @zinccx_ 3.7m followers
Sixteen-year-old Nemanja is known on TikTok as Zinccx (not that I think anyone can pronounce that). He is popular for his Dua Lipa dance which, I must say, is tricky for people with stiff hips. He will also keep you in stitches with his version of the daily trending dances.
South African TikTokker Nathan Molefe is definitely someone to follow on the app if you are looking for a good laugh. His comedy sketches, which sometimes include him dressing up as his mother, or his more popular one in which he channels what some would call his alter ego Kevin, have become very popular on the app.
@nathanmolefe
##duet with @tyanrinbezzie Thank you❤️💯♬ Catbug lofi - ldmab12
Robbie Bell @robbiebell8 137.6k followers
Looking for drool-worthy dishes, cooking hacks and tutorials, Robbie Bell is your guy. As the owner of City Larder, a Melbourne-based business specialising in handmade terrines, pâtés and rillettes, he’s got a wealth of knowledge when it comes to making delicious food for any occasion. Plus, his Aussie accent is super adorable.
