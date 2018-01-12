



According to Orange, a multinational telecommunications corporation, Pickle TV is an "inevitable connection between the world of TV and the Internet," Orange says that Pickle TV prioritises inventive content and value.





The video platform will be immediately accessible to Orange Mobile and TV customers on their mobile, tablets and TV's.



Some of the programming which will be available on Orange include, French channel dedicated to sport, OLKM; a channel on hip-hop and street culture, a channel for electronic music, an electro culture called Clubbing and the full series of cartoon-series, South Park.





This new video platform will allows subscribers to consume without moderation, the content of the channel offers, on the medium they choose, through an interface without advertising.





According to Orange, the difference in Pickle TV is the richness and pertinence of its content, as well as the "enriched and deeply engaging experience on every screen."





All Orange mobile and TV customers can take advantage of Pickle TV for free for the first month.





