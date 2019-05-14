A screenshot of the Atimeme app. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Atimeme, a South African meme app, has been hitting the number one spot on the Google Play store’s trending category. Within 2 weeks of launching in March 2019, the app reached over 8 thousand downloads.

Users can create memes on the app and share them to other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

It is also a complete social media app. Users can create their own profiles, follow each other and create memes from the app’s meme gallery or use their own images on their phones.

The app has a wall where all created memes go and can be downloaded by anyone. Users can favourite memes, like them, comment and even share them to other social media platforms directly from Atimeme.

People can simply install the Atimeme app from the Google Play store, open it, quickly create a profile and start browsing, making and sharing memes.

Users can resize text and images to preferred sizes.

The Atimeme app's founder is Kagiso Maloma, who’s a tech entrepreneur by night and a Chartered Management Accountant by day. Maloma outsourced the development of the app to Indian company.

Maloma said, The objective of the Atimeme app is to make it easy for people to create, share, distribute and centralise memes".

He adds, "With the app, people can easily have their own curated meme museum where meme content is easily accessed, created and shared".

Atimeme has received a lot of love from people on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It trended in few South African cities and Lagos Nigeria.

It is currently available for Android phones.

The founder also said that they are raising funds to help get the IOS app developed, expand continental outreach and add more features such as direct messaging, better video functionality and improved security.

Maloma also said that the funds they would raise would be used to market the app to other African countries and to get the word out to people about the app.

