CAPE TOWN – Nintendo has announced that it will be expanding its Labo offering which is the cardboard DIY kits that Nintendo offers for its Switch console by adding a build your own virtual reality (VR) kit. Nintendo said in a statement: "With the new Nintendo Labo VR Kit, there’s more to Make, Play, and Discover together than ever before. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves!"

The Starter Set + Blaster kit provides an action-packed introduction to the experience. You can then add to the fun with the expansion Sets.

If users want an even broader experience right away, they can purchase the full Nintendo Labo VR Kit, which features six VR Toy-Con projects in one package, a screen holder and “safety cap.”

The VR-based kits will all go on sale on 12 April in South Africa but unfortunately, no local pricing has been confirmed as yet.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE