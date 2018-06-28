CAPE TOWN - Facebook announced that it is testing a new feature which allows you to snooze certain keywords.

In a bid to save certain users from spoilers that they may view when scrolling through Facebook, the social messaging network said in a statement that it is testing a new feature, keyword snooze.

“Ever read a spoiler online before you’ve watched the last episode of the season? Or maybe you waited years for a movie sequel only to have your favorite blogger reveal the ending? We’ve all been there. To prevent future heartache, we’re beginning to test the next addition to our suite of News Feed controls, Keyword Snooze”, said the statement.

Notably, the keyword snooze is already available to certain users. Keyword Snooze is located in a post’s upper right-hand menu in News Feed.

How does the feature work?

The feature will allow Facebook users to temporarily hide posts. Facebook will hide the post by pulling certain texts or keywords in the post.

When you select to “snooze” a keyword, you will not see posts in your News Feed which contain that word or phrase from any person, Page or Group for 30 days.

This basically means fewer spoilers.

“Even though we work to show you the most relevant posts on News Feed, we don’t always get it right. That’s why we’ve designed features like See First, Hide, Unfollow, Snooze, and now, Keyword Snooze. We hope that with additional options to help tailor your News Feed experience, you’ll be able to spend more time focusing on the things that matter”, concluded the statement.





