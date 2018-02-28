Image: The relaunch of the Nokia 8110

INTERNATIONAL - Nokia launched five new smartphones which were manufactured by Finnish company HMD Global at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

The new Android smartphones introduced at the launch were the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1. Additionally, The company also relaunched another icon for the second year in a row, the 8110 sliding smartphones with 4G.

At the last product launch at Nokia's Barcelona press conference, they brought back a the newly redesigned 3310. This year, Nokia redesigned their original phone, the Nokia 8110, which was first released back in 1996.

This new model is slimmer, has a bigger screen that’s full-color, and is available both in black, the color of the original, matte-yellow finish.

The specs revealed include:

1. 25 days’ battery life on standby,

2. a small number of apps including Facebook, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search and Twitter.

3. 4G connectivity and the ability to share 4G in a hotspot.

Availability: May 2018.

The other devices Nokia launched:

1. The Nokia 8 Sirocco

The device will feature a 13-megapixel camera with Zeiss optics lens and Nokia spatial audio.

The device combines a curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K 5.5-inch display.

Nokia boasts that the Sirocco’s stainless steel frame is 2.5 times stronger than 6000 series aluminum, and the display is reinforced by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Availability: April 2018.

Price: the global average price of €749 (R10754.16).

2. The Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 will feature a dual 12 and a 13-megapixel camera with Zeiss optics lens.

It will have a 3800 mAh battery and will offer 2 days of battery life, according to Nokia.

Availability: April and the global average retail price of €279 (R4005.89)

3. The new Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 will feature a 2.5D display with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

The Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

The device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection.

4. The Nokia 1

The Nokia 1 has 4G capabilities, comes with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and can be switched between SIM cards thanks to Dual SIM.

It has a 5MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera.

The Nokia 1, will be available in different colours and will retail for a global average retail price of $85.



READ ALSO: WATCH: First look at the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+



READ ALSO: #MWC18: Huawei releases first 5G Costumer-premises Equipment

TOP STORY: INFOGRAPHIC: 19 food items you won't pay VAT for

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE