CAPE TOWN – ohbaby has started using Picup’s software to manage its deliveries around Cape Town and Gauteng. Customers can now track their deliveries in real time, which is just one of the many great features available from Picup.
ohbaby is a nutritionist approved, science led baby food brand that believes in convenience without compromise. As a startup, it needed to pay huge attention to service excellence. Its biggest challenge was the time and resources required to manage its own independent drivers and finding a solution to combat the high cost of failed deliveries.
Founder and MD of ohbaby, Amy Putman, says as the business grew, they faced many delivery challenges which resulted in a high cost from both a monetary and customer retention perspective.
“As a young entrepreneur, I keep close contact with a network of other entrepreneurs in the e-commerce space. Developing these relationships is vital because we experience many of the same teething problems and, by sharing knowledge, we’re able to work together to solve problems,” she explained.
Putman says one of these contacts recommended Picup because of the professional, reliable service it offers. “But more importantly, because the team at Picup offer the support and flexibility that start-ups require.”