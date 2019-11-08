Older Samsung models sold in Canada and US will see Netflix stop working









FILE PHOTO: Netflix Inc. is experimenting with a feature that lets viewers watch movies at up to 1.5 times the usual speed. JOHANNESBURG - Following the news that the Netflix app stop working on older Samsung TVs come 1 December, because Netflix said they would not be supporting the older models any longer, Samsung South Africa said that closer to home in South Africa, users will not be affected by this change.

According to Samsung, only older models that were sold in the US and Canada will be affected.

Nithia Pillay, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa, said, " Samsung was recently notified by Netflix that as of December 1, 2019 the Netflix app will no longer be supported on select 2010, 2011 Smart TV models sold in Canada and the U.S. Consumers with these select models will see a notification from Netflix informing them of this change when they open the app on their Smart TV. For consumers with these models, there are still many other devices supported by Netflix that can be connected to a Smart TV in order to access the app."





The company did reportedly share a list of Netflix-compatible devices that can be used - but that too seems to have been deleted.



They reportedly include Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles and other set-top boxes.

'As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV,' Samsung said.

Netflix has confirmed the change to MailOnline, claiming that it impacts 'a very small number of people' and Netflix members impacted have been notified and given support.

'On December 2nd, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations,' a spokesperson said.

'We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted,' it said.





A list of supported devices can be found by clicking here.





The announcement comes after the streaming service revealed it was looking at ways to limit password sharing.

In October, the company alluded to crackdowns with passwords when Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said it was 'looking at the situation'.





