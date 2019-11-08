JOHANNESBURG - Following the news that the Netflix app stop working on older Samsung TVs come 1 December, because Netflix said they would not be supporting the older models any longer, Samsung South Africa said that closer to home in South Africa, users will not be affected by this change.
According to Samsung, only older models that were sold in the US and Canada will be affected.
Nithia Pillay, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa, said, " Samsung was recently notified by Netflix that as of December 1, 2019 the Netflix app will no longer be supported on select 2010, 2011 Smart TV models sold in Canada and the U.S. Consumers with these select models will see a notification from Netflix informing them of this change when they open the app on their Smart TV. For consumers with these models, there are still many other devices supported by Netflix that can be connected to a Smart TV in order to access the app."