CAPE TOWN – Online marketers are being bombarded with massive volumes of data and are struggling to make sense of it all. To make smarter decisions, they require cutting-edge solutions that provide valuable insights and reports.
Google Ads and Google Analytics both have enough data to keep one busy for days and makes it difficult to share a simple reports with management. Google Data Studio is a data visualisation tool that enables one to turn raw data into detailed and digestible reports. It pulls information from data collection platforms and centralises it in a single dashboard.
Bluegrass Digital chief executive Nick Durrant points to Google Data Studio as the perfect solution. "It's an easy-to-use free reporting and data visualisation tool that can help explain complex pieces of data. It can help marketing teams save time and money by creating and sharing reports in a matter of minutes."
"The usability and versatility of Google Data Studio helps marketers make faster decisions and achieve better results. It pulls data from up to 12 different sources, including Google Analytics and Google Ads, and combines them into a shareable, easy modifiable and easy-to-read report," he explains.
Digital marketing and advertising data can become overwhelming useful and fast to access with the Google Data Studio platform, it offers widgets, charts, graphs and maps to visualise one's data. Google Data Studio has plenty of features and is compatible with several data sources including third-party services like Twitter, Facebook, MailChimp, Salesforce, and MySQL.