Ethereum. Photo: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN – Web browser Opera has officially launched a built-in cryptocurrency wallet on its Android app, the company announced today at a blockchain event in London. The company stated that the wallet will first support ethereum, with support for other coins likely to come later. Ether investors using Opera would potentially be able to more easily access their tokens using the feature.

How it works is that users can must first download Opera on Android and then can start purchasing some ether tokens to store and store them inside the wallet.

This means internet users no longer need to install separate app browsers or crypto wallet extensions.

The software powering this browser-based application works like this:

Opera Crypto supports the Ethereum Web3 API, which is a collection of libraries that allow developers to interact with local or remote Ethereum nodes.

The browser facilitates the process of sending and receiving cryptocurrencies via a QR code that gets generated

It must then be tapped and then the transaction is made, with Coinbase also integrated for digital currency exchange.

WATCH:







