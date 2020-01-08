JOHANNESBURG – The back to school frenzy of today has gone digital. And not just for parents looking to catch the best deals online – but more and more, schools require children to have internet-enabled devices as digital education resources become more available.
If you are worried about what your kids may be exposed to when surfing the net, you are not alone! While the online world is full of education, information and fun – and if used correctly offers huge benefits to every child – the problem is that the Internet is not always a safe place.
In fact. according to a recent survey from Kaspersky, six out of 10 – or 60 percent – families have directly experienced or seen an online safety threat incident, with children seeing harmful content and Internet addiction being the most common threats.
Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL), or e-learning, is gaining popularity across public and private schools in South Africa.
The norm today is that tablets and smart devices are no longer luxury gadgets for kids but are becoming far more essential learning tools. This can often mean that children will spend more time on their devices away from parental guidance. And even under the supervision of parents or teachers, it’s often difficult to keep sight of all online activity.