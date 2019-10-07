JOHANNESBURG – Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Investments (ARC) said on Monday that it would be leveraging its shareholding in network provider Rain to make a R2 billion investment to build 700 5G sites in South Africa.
5G is the next generation wireless networking technology and offers considerable advances in speed and capacity.
On average 5G can provide speeds at least 10 times faster than existing 4G/LTE networks. Rain is in talks with tower companies, including American Towers and property, towers and solutions company Gyro, which was founded by Telkom in 2017.
Last month, Rain activated Africa’s first commercial 5G network by making it available to selected existing customers.
In the next couple of weeks the company will open up the offer to all homes and small businesses within the coverage area of Johannesburg and Tshwane.