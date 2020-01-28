Paycode has successfully created a biometric identity for 18,000 of Mozambique’s most vulnerable citizens in rural areas to facilitate the payment of social grants. PHOTOS: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg-based digital financial services company Paycode said on Tuesday it had successfully created a biometric identity for 18,000 of Mozambique’s most vulnerable citizens in rural areas to facilitate the payment of social grants. Low connectivity across Africa has historically been an issue for paying government grants to the continent's poorest people, many of whom live in isolated rural areas.

"Paycode’s technology has managed to overcome this barrier," the company said in a statement.

"This technology works in places where there is no phone or internet connectivity at all, so that citizens can still get paid their social grants or pensions, make a payment or withdraw cash offline in real-time. "

It said its efforts in Mozambique, together with local partners Paycode Mozambique and the country’s national social services agency INAS, had resulted in cash trucks starting to drive from village to village last week distributing payments to beneficiaries.