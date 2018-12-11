FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, a man lights a cigarette outside a Huawei retail shop in Beijing. Taiwan is reinforcing its five-year-old ban on network equipment produced by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE amid security concerns. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)



INTERNATIONAL - Some small U.S. phone companies fear they’ll be forced to rip out network equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co. as tensions rise following the arrest of the Chinese gear maker’s chief financial officer.

The Rural Wireless Association in a filing to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission asked for funding and time to “rip and replace” if U.S. officials order carriers to remove equipment from Huawei, which Congress has identified as a security threat for its ties to the Chinese government.





Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 on the orders of U.S. authorities for allegedly violating American sanctions on selling technology to Iran. The arrest has become a flash-point in ties between the U.S. and China that’s rattled investors and sent stock markets tumbling.





The rural wireless trade group submitted its filing to the FCC, which is considering barring some subsidy funding for carriers that use Huawei gear, generally regarded as less expensive than competitors’ equipment, out of security concerns.





In this undated photo released by Huawei, Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is seen in a portrait photo. China on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, demanded Canada release the Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks. (Huawei via AP)

“Rip-and-replace costs vary by carrier, but are significant,” the trade group representing carriers with fewer than 100,000 subscribers said in the filing posted Monday on the FCC’s website. One carrier -- Sagebrush Cellular Inc. of Scobey, Montana -- estimated it would cost $57 million to replace its network, an amount that “for a small rural carrier is prohibitive without replacement funding” the trade group said.



