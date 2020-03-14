Phones are the number one item left behind in Ubers

DURBAN - Uber has released the fourth annual Uber Lost & Found Index – a snapshot of what riders are leaving behind and, most importantly, tips to retrieve lost items using the Uber app. In 2019, phones, wallets, keys and bags once again topped the list of the most commonly forgotten items, with headphones, clothing, glasses and vapes following suit. There has been a more than 21 percent increase in lost AirPods from last year. According to Uber, some of the most forgetful days of the year were January 1 (New Year’s Day), October 27 (Halloween weekend), and March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items: 1. Phone

2. Wallet

3. Keys

4. Backpack / bag / purse

5. Headphones

6. Clothing

7. Glasses

8. Vape / e-cigarette

9. ID / license / passport

10. Water bottle

The index also revealed the 50 most unique items that have been lost by Uber users. Some of the items include a cooler of breastmilk, a bubble machine, an oxygen tank, Swarovski binoculars, jiu-jitsu clothes and a towel, diamond cufflinks and a food processor amongst other interesting items.

Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night. People are most forgetful at 6pm (the rush to commute home?), 11pm and midnight.

2020 Lost Item Trends:

1. Riders tend to leave red and blue items behind most often, with pink, green and purple items being forgotten frequently, too. Mustard and violet colored items are left behind least often.

2. Riders leave luxury Louis Vuitton items in Ubers far more often than Prada, YSL and Chanel.

3. Keys are the third most forgotten items left behind in Ubers. But what brands are lost the most? BMW keys top the list, followed by Honda, Jeep and Toyota.

4. Headphones also made the top ten list of most forgotten items, with AirPods showing up again and again.

5. While people leave all types of money behind – checks, credit cards, bags of coins – cash is left behind quite often.

If you’re one of those people who left something behind this video outlines the simple steps users can take the next time they leave something behind in an Uber.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if a user leaves their phone itself in an Uber, they can login to their account on a computer.

Here’s what to do if you have lost an item:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

2. Tap “I lost an item”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).

6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

8. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE