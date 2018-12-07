DURBAN - Airbnb, an online marketplace and hospitality service, has released their list of the 19 destinations that people should visit in 2019.
The destinations are based on a combination of Airbnb search, booking and wish list growth data. Airbnb is once again forecasting growing interest in more off the beaten path regions, cities and towns to explore.
1. Kaikoura, New Zealand
295% YoY increase in bookings
210% YoY increase in searches
2. Xiamen, China
283% YoY increase in bookings
3. Normandy, France
229% YoY increase in bookings
120% YoY increase in searches
4. Great Smoky Mountains, US
191% YoY increase in bookings
190% YoY increase in searches
5. Buenos Aires Province, Argentina
188% YoY increase in bookings
176% YoY growth in wish list inclusion
6. Accra, Ghana
163% YoY increase in bookings
120% YoY increase in searches
7. Mozambique
156% YoY increase in bookings
160% YoY increase in searches
8. Outer Hebrides, Scotland
147% YoY increase in bookings
170% YoY increase in searches
9. Wakayama Prefecture, Japan
128% YoY increase in bookings
10. Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley, US
100% YoY increase in bookings
130% YoY increase in searches
11. Santa Catarina State, Brazil
100%+ YoY increase in bookings
140% YoY increase in wish list inclusion
12. Batumi, Georgia
200% YoY increase in searches
13. Puebla, Mexico
240% YoY increase in searches
206% YoY increase in wish list inclusion
14. Winnipeg, Canada
140% YoY increase in searches
15. Pondicherry, India
140% YoY increase in searches
16. Uzbekistan
165% YoY increase in wish list inclusion
17. Calabria, Italy
100%+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion
18. Andalucia, Spain
100%+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion
19. Taiwan
100%+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion
Follow the Business Report on Instagram here
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE