DURBAN - Airbnb, an online marketplace and hospitality service, has released their list of the 19 destinations that people should visit in 2019. 

The destinations are based on a combination of Airbnb search, booking and wish list growth data. Airbnb is once again forecasting growing interest in more off the beaten path regions, cities and towns to explore. 

1. Kaikoura, New Zealand

295% YoY increase in bookings
210% YoY increase in searches

New Zealand. Photo: Supplied


2. Xiamen, China

283% YoY increase in bookings

Xiamen. Photo: Supplied


3. Normandy, France

229% YoY increase in bookings
120% YoY increase in searches

Normandy, France. Photo: Supplied


4. Great Smoky Mountains, US

191% YoY increase in bookings
190% YoY increase in searches

Great Smokey Mountains. Photo: Supplied


5. Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

188% YoY increase in bookings
176% YoY growth in wish list inclusion

Buenos Aires. Photo: Supplied


6. Accra, Ghana

163% YoY increase in bookings

120% YoY increase in searches

Accra. Photo: Supplied


7. Mozambique

156% YoY increase in bookings
160% YoY increase in searches

Mozambique. Photo: Supplied


8. Outer Hebrides, Scotland

147% YoY increase in bookings
170% YoY increase in searches

Outer Hebrides, Scotland. Photo: Supplied


9. Wakayama Prefecture, Japan

128% YoY increase in bookings

Wakayama Prefecture. Photo: Supplied


10. Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley, US

100% YoY increase in bookings
130% YoY increase in searches

Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley. Photo: Supplied


11. Santa Catarina State, Brazil

100%+ YoY increase in bookings
140% YoY increase in wish list inclusion

Santa Catarina State, Brazil Photo: Supplied

12. Batumi, Georgia

200% YoY increase in searches

13. Puebla, Mexico

240% YoY increase in searches
206% YoY increase in wish list inclusion

Puebla. Photo: Supplied


14. Winnipeg, Canada

140% YoY increase in searches

Winnipeg, Canada. Photo: Supplied


15. Pondicherry, India

140% YoY increase in searches

Pondicherry. Photo: Supplied


16. Uzbekistan

165% YoY increase in wish list inclusion

Uzbekistan. Photo: Supplied


17. Calabria, Italy

100%+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion

Calabria. Photo: Supplied


18. Andalucia, Spain

100%+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion

Andalucia, Spain. Photo: Supplied


19. Taiwan

100%+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion

Taiwan. Photo: Supplied


