PlayStation South Africa announces their Black Friday deals









FILE PHOTO: Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris JOHANNESBURG - PlayStation have announced their Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on Monday.

Gamers will be able to enjoy discounts on PS4 games, consoles as well as accessories.

PlayStation's Black Friday discounts include:





Console, dual shock and VR deals:

PS4 500gb Mega Pack 5 + Ratchet & Clank - R4 499.99

PS4 1tb + Dualshock 4 + Fifa 20 - R5 999.99

PS4 Pro + Dualshock 4 + God Of War + The Last Of Us - R6 999.99

Playstation VR + Camera + VR Worlds - R3 499.99

PS4 Dualshock 4 Black+Fifa 20 - R1 499.99

PS4 Dualshock 4 Black + Fortnite (Includes 500 V-Bucks) - R699.99

PS4 Dualshock 4 – Black, Titanium Blue, Rose Gold, Red Camouflage, Electric Purple, Alpine Green, Green Camouflage, Sunset Orange, Copper, Blue Camouflage, Steel Black V2, Midnight Blue, Wave Blue, Magma Red, White, Camouflage, Silver And Gold - R699.99

PlayStation have announced their Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on Monday. Image: FIFA poster (supplied by EA Sports).

PS4 Games:

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) - R299.99

Marvel's Spider-Man Game Of The Year (PS4) - 599.99

Days Gone (PS4) - R499.99

Efootball Pes 2020 (PS4) - R599.99

Efootball Pes 2020 Man Utd Edt (PS4) - R599.99

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) - R399.99

Rage 2 (PS4) - R499.99

WRC 8 (PS4) - R599.99



These deals will roll out from 27 November and run up until 2 December 2019.





These deals are available from BT Games, Checkers Hyper, C.N.A, Dion Wired, FNB, Game, Game4U, Hi-Fi Corporation, Incredible Connection, KOODOO.co.za, LOOT, Makro, Musica, Pick ‘n Pay, RARU, Takealot, Toy Zone, Toys R Us and The Nexus.



