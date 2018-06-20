Image: Pokemon Go makes a come back with new features.

CAPE TOWN - Niantic has announced a selection of new social features coming to Pokémon Go.

"Trainers, We’re excited to share brand-new ways to interact with your friends in Pokémon GO! The Friends feature will start rolling out to Trainers later this week, allowing you to connect with your real-life friends and keep track of their adventures in Pokémon GO. You’ll be able to send them items, earn bonuses—and even trade Pokémon", said Niantic in a post.

New features:

Pokémon Go will allow players to add in-game friends via a unique Trainer Code which is generated for each player.

How it will work:

1. Your friend will need to share their Trainer Code with you.

2. To invite a Trainer to become your friend, simply enter their Trainer Code and then send them a request.

3. If accepted, you’ll become friends, and you’ll see them in your Friends List.

Users will then be able to receive special gift items at PokéStops and Gyms, which they can give to their friends.

Players will also be able to improve Friendship Levels with other trainers by trading creatures, battling in a raid, and more.

If you’re near a friend and have a Trainer Level of 10 or higher, you can trade Pokémon you’ve caught with that friend.

Completing a trade earns a bonus Candy for the Pokémon you’ve traded away, and that bonus can increase if the Pokémon you traded were caught in locations far apart from each other

Niantic said it would roll out these features in the coming week to Pokémon Go players worldwide.

(Image: What the friend's list will look like on the game)





(Image: Free gifts that you will be able to give your newly added friends.)

(Image: How to trade Poekon with your friends.)

READ ALSO: Pokémon will release a new core game next year

READ ALSO: Factsheet: Why Pokemon Go is still so popular

TOP STORY: R53,8 million apartment sold in Cape Town

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE