CAPE TOWN – Software company Niantic that created Pokémon Go has announced last week that it will be adding a new feature to the game that will allow users to battle each other.

The company has announced on Twitter, that the feature is now live for players and is accessible to players with a minimum level 10 requirement.

In order to use the feature, users need to be in the same location as their rival in order to battle them, either through the friends' list or a QR code-scanning feature.

They can remotely battle players with whom they’ve achieved Best or Ultra Friends status, however, as well as practising against AI-controlled team leaders.

Battling against human players can earn you in-game rewards including the currently much sought-after Sinnoh Stone, which lets you evolve various pokémon to their powerful final forms recently introduced as part of the fourth generation.

In order to win a Trainer battle one of the players needs to defeat all opponent’s Pokemon.

If the match is not decided before the battle limit ends, a tiebreaker mechanism will determine the winner.

