CAPE TOWN - Daniel Zhang, the current chief executive of Alibaba, will take over the chairman role of the company in exactly one year from today.

Take a look at the man behind the largest e-commerce site in the world.



Zhang, aged 46, was born in 1972, in Shanghai and studied finance at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

According to a number of media outlets, the new chairman has had a number of high-level positions before he was named chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding.

When he first joined Alibaba, Zhang was the chief financial officer of Taobao Marketplace. Taobao was the company's consumer-to-consumer portal. Just one year later he was promoted to the chief operating officer position of Taobao Marketplace and also held the title of general manager of e-commerce platform Taobao Mall or T-mall, according to CNBC.

Prior to his time at Alibaba Zhang was the chief financial officer at Shanda Interactive Entertainment and was also a senior manager of PricewaterhouseCoopers' Audit and Business Advisory Division in Shanghai

In 2015 it was announced that Zhang would take over Jonathan Lu's position as the chief executive of Alibaba holding as a whole.

Zhang also serves on Alibaba Group’s board of directors and is chairman of Cainiao Network, a founding member of the Alibaba Partnership and a member of Ant Financial’s investment committee, according to their site.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE