CAPE TOWN - Rain, the new telecommunications provider is offering clients free unlimited data for the rest of June after users complained that they were unable to complete the registration process or activate their SIM cards.

The company has told consumers that they have been experiencing technical difficulties, stating that response to its service has been “overwhelming”.

The network said that it will cover the R120 registration and delivery fee, and data usage for the rest of June is free. Rain disrupted the mobile data industry by launching the first 4G data-only network and one data plan of R50 for 1 gig of data. Offering the lowest mobile data prices in the country.

Rain operates on a data-only 4G network which charges a service of 5c per meg.

According to their site, Rain promises a simple mobile plan without the fuss of contracts and where data bundles never expire. The company did not clarify whether problems will be resolved out before the offer expires at the end of June.

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan confirmed on Twitter that the offer extends to all current Rain customers.

Free, unlimited mobile data for customers of https://t.co/6R8qzt6KHY in June pic.twitter.com/rOTalFUV7u — Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) June 23, 2018

Here are what consumers are saying on Twitter:

@RainCoZa my excitement is dwindling after waiting more than a week for my sim to be activated. It really isn't active. — Max Kleynhans (@Feerlis) June 26, 2018

@RainCoZa Guys. still no router and sim ... Have been promised 2 delivery dates both of which have been missed. ? What's going on? Free delivery does not make up for the frustration caused by lack of communication.. When will it be delivered? — Rob (@plettonline) June 26, 2018

@RainCoZa I have 2x rain simcards. It’s been two weeks. No Service. 😑 Customer support’s unable to help. — Hugo Prinsloo (@Hugo8Prinsloo) June 26, 2018

It was amazing before (90mbps dl speeds), but since last Monday it has been horrendous. I can't stream anything anymore. — Johan Blom (@JohanTTBlom) June 26, 2018

Wow when are we getting these speeds in Bellville? This has been the speeds more or less since I joined last week. Hit a personal best of 20+ twice Saturday but that's it. pic.twitter.com/KMEdFSvjAA — Gordon Jacobs (@DollarPit) June 25, 2018

