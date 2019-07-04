The Raspberry Pi 4 has been launched but South African fanatics will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on these revolutionary microcomputers. Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Raspberry Pi Foundation announced that its new Raspberry Pi 4 Model B chipset will be coming to South Africa. The company stated that it is awaiting for the approval of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA) so that they can go ahead and plan to stock the product by September 2019.

Raspberry Pi is known for creating a series of small single-board computers developed in the United Kingdom, aimed for the use to teach basic computer science in schools and in developing countries.

Raspberry Pi told Business Report that the most exciting part of this new product is its usability and the fact that people from any age can learn about computers in a dynamic and affordable way.

Raspberry said: "The Raspberry Pi's popularity and ongoing success is due to its accessible price and incredible community. It has attracted a huge range of users from school children to professional programmers, but ​the price isn’t the only factor here.

Other similar products that have tried to cash in on this market haven’t even come close, and that's because the community around the Raspberry Pi is what makes it so special.

"If you get stuck, need advice or are just looking for inspiration, the internet is bustling with fellow users offering help via forums, blogs, social networks and more.

The company added that for the first time, they are able to provide a PC-like level of performance for most users, while retaining the interfacing capabilities and hackability of the classic Raspberry Pi line.

"The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the closest the company has come to developing a fully-functional desktop microcomputer, and it has paired this impressive hardware and form factor with an overhauled operating system," said Raspberry.

The new chipset comes with a new operating system (OS) that is based on the upcoming Debian 10 Buster release and delivers a modern user interface and updated Chromium 74 web browser.

Other improvements include the adoption of the Mesa V3D graphics driver, which offers OpenGL-accelerated web browsing and the ability to run 3D applications in a window.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has also released new accessories for the Pi 4 Model B, including a new case, a USB Type-C power supply, a microUSB to USB Type-C adapter, and micro HDMI cables.

Notable upgrades include Gigabit Ethernet, support for up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as 4K60 hardware HEVC decode support.

Specifications









The estimated prices due to exchange rates are as follows:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 1GB – R579.19

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB – R744.66

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB – R910.14



