JOHANNESBURG - When gaming, you want a keyboard that feels strong and it needs a quick response time. For many gamers, the aesthetic matters too, with red, green, and blue (RGB) lighting to shine bright and give a more creative backlight for nighttime gaming. The Foxxray FXR-HKM-22 Steel Armor keyboard has both of these features and implements them well.

The Steel Armor keyboard gets its name from the use of steel in the product’s base, which adds durability and weight without making it too heavy to use or transport. The bottom also has rubber grips which allow easy use on different surfaces without moving out of place.

The key backlighting is a combination of six different colours. Where this product stands out, is that the Steel Armor keyboard has different lighting patterns, including lighting specific keys only that match different gaming genres, such as first-person shooters and multiplayer online battle arena (Moba) games. The lighting is bright enough that it assists with using the product in dark environments without being intrusive or distracting.

The only negatives to the keyboard are the raised keys make fast typing difficult and that the keys are noisy because of the mechanical nature of the keyboard. The noise is not an issue if you do not mind the sound and of you game in a secluded environment or if you game with people who wear headsets anyway.

Is it worth it?

The effective back lighting and durable keys make this perfect for gaming, even when you smash your keyboard in a blind rage caused by a losing streak. The negatives depend on whether you can tolerate the noise or not, and if you are going to be secluded when smashing the keys. The Steel Armor keyboard is a great gaming keyboard and pleasant to admire without the use of steel becoming too heavy making the keyboard unusable. The keys are also removable and thus allows gamer's to change key placement for games if required. This also makes cleaning the keyboard easier. Overall, a great keyboard with a plethora of features.

Foxxray Steel Armor Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can be purchased from Loot here for R569.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video SA Nerd Force's full review of the Foxxray FXR-HKM-22 Steel Armor keyboard. Video by Kritina Maharaj and Luther de Lange

This video is part of the SAPA+ campaign #inspire #Inform #Empower