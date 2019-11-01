REVIEW: The Scorpion CM370 Gaming Starter Kit: Is it worth the buck?









The complete CM370 set. Picture from the official Marvo-Tech website: http://www.marvo-tech.hk/index.php?c=content&a=show&id=235 CAPE TOWN - Marvo launched in 2010 and is somewhat new on the gaming scene. Most gamers would prefer items from more popular gaming brands like Razer, SteelSeries, Cooler Master, and even Redragon (who seems to be making waves with their tech). But what about Scorpion/ Marvo?

If you’re a gamer and you’re looking for a cost-effective option, then Marvo has some great items available that would cater to your pocket.

This entry-level gaming combo features the essentials every gamer needs, a mechanical RGB backlit gaming keyboard, gaming mouse with rainbow colors, stylish headphones, and a neat mousepad.





At first glance, the packaging of this combo seems rather standard, however once you receive this combo at your doorstep and take a look at the packaging, you can’t help but want to open it up and start unpacking all the cool items inside.





Upon opening, you gaze down at the Mechanical RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard. Although this keyboard could have come with some extra buttons and gimmicks, it is worth the buy and has a great overall feel.





The mouse and mousepad, are entry-level, but they have a great look and feel. As great as this mouse and mousepad are, the only downsides on the mouse are that the 3rd & 4th dots per inch (DPI) settings are far too high and sensitive, and there are no side buttons which are extremely useful for Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA’s), Massively Multiplayer Online Game (MMO’s) and First Person Shooter (FPS) games. Despite these downsides, the overall look and feel of both the mouse and mousepad are great.

For a gaming combo that costs around R600 or R399 on sale, can you expect something like headphones to be the best of quality? No, you cannot. But this headset has some good points apart from the fact that it lacks bass and feels cheap. It looks decent and stylish, and with regards to sound clarity, I can honestly say that where it lacks in bass, it more than makes up for with its sound clarity.

Overall, the Scorpion CM370 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit is worth the buck and with Marvo’s great range of products, they could compete with some of the popular brands already on the market.





