CAPE TOWN - Marvo launched in 2010 and is somewhat new on the gaming scene. Most gamers would prefer items from more popular gaming brands like Razer, SteelSeries, Cooler Master, and even Redragon (who seems to be making waves with their tech). But what about Scorpion/ Marvo?
If you’re a gamer and you’re looking for a cost-effective option, then Marvo has some great items available that would cater to your pocket.
This entry-level gaming combo features the essentials every gamer needs, a mechanical RGB backlit gaming keyboard, gaming mouse with rainbow colors, stylish headphones, and a neat mousepad.