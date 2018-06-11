CAPE TOWN - South African rugby player, Renaldo Bothma has launched an app, HomeFixer which gives people access to a range of home improvement services that can make your life simpler.

Bothma who is more popularly known for representing the Bulls in Super Rugby and the Blue Bills in the Currie Cup has now entered the tech space as he prepares for a career beyond rugby. The rugby player acknowledges that a rugby career has a short lifespan, thus he has decided to prepare for when he can no longer continue with his sporting career.

The idea to create HomeFixer was spearheaded when Bothma renovated his home in Pretoria. He was disappointed in the quality of service within the home improvement industry.

Picture: Namibian rugby union footballer, Renaldo Bothma. (Supplied).

Bothma then created HomeFixer, a free app offers users access to a range of service providers across the home improvement industry.

HomeFixer currently has more than 800 verified suppliers registered on its database and users can access various services such as flooring, plumbing, construction, tilers and electricians.

When asked what makes HomeFixer different to apps such as Yellow Pages, Bothma says that HomeFixer is an app that is built with advanced and intuitive technology. Users can access suppliers, are privy to reviews, they can request quotes and manage the entire process within the app.

How does the app work:

- Service providers create a profile on HomeFixer and enter keywords in their profile such as words linked to the service that they provide.

- These keywords will then appear on users location. Users can then view profiles and contact the service provider via text, call or request a quote within the app.

Bothma who now plays for FC Harlequins in the United Kingdom and is also captaining the Namibian Rugby World side said that this is just the start of his move in this space and users can expect an online store and other partnerships. One such partnership is with South African appliance store, Hirsch.

HomeFixer announced a partnership with Hirsch which will allow both Hirsch and HomeFixer customers to have access to special deals within HomeFixer.

“We are proud to be partnering with Hirsch’s not only because of our shared values of customer care and satisfaction, but also to explore new and innovative ways of meeting customers’ needs”, said Bothma.

Picture: Picture: Namibian rugby union footballer and founder of HomeFixer, Renaldo Bothma. (Supplied).

According to Special Projects Manager at Hirsch, Craig Smith said that the HomeFixer app is a natural extension of the Hirsch’s digital presence.

“The collaboration enables us to offer deals to qualified customers when they are actively engaged in home improvement projects. By meeting the needs of the ever increasingly-online South African consumer, Hirsch’s and HomeFixer are able to tap into the growing digital economy, which is so prevalent”, said Smith.

Smith added that this partnership is exciting innovation in the appliance and home store sector. Meanwhile, Bothma said that while these products will be displayed in the app, user experience remains crucial. “We will deliver more targeted offers to HomeFixer users, using a more customer-centric approach to build and maintain the app user's trust”, said Bothma.

HomeFixer will essentially offer a maximum of 12 products at a time which will cater to a wide range of budgets and tastes. “These offers will be as exclusive as possible, to the HomeFixer app and we are excited to be part of the evolution of online retail shopping in South Africa”, concluded Bothma.

