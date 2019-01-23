An invite by Samsung to its 10th-anniversary event which was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

CAPE TOWN – An image of what could be a preview of Samsung's new device the S10 has leaked by tech writer and leaker Evan Blass.



Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 19, 2019





The leaked image shows that the device has a two-lens back camera, whereas the two larger devices both offer a triple-lens system.

Italso shows that there is no fingerprint sensor on the back of the devices.

After the leak surfaced, further reports suggest that the device is set to come in three variants and one of those will also include a 5G model.

Softpedia News reports that the Galaxy S10 will launch with at least 128GB of storage space.

Additionally, the new flagship could offer users a minimum of 6GB RAM.

A 5G version of the S10 is rumoured to offer a minimum of 256GB storage, with a possible maximum storage cap of 1TB.

According to a report by Gizmodo UK, the device will come in three variants which is an entry-level 5.8-inch S10 Lite will reportedly start at £669 (R11867) followed by the 6.1-inch S10 at £799 and the range-topping S10 Plus at £899.

We will just have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for us as time gets closer as we are 29 days away from the announcement.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE