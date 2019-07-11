Vodacom, MTN and new cellular network provider, Rain plan to accommodate eSim-cards by 2020. Picture: Rain. (Screengrab).

DURBAN - Vodacom, MTN and new cellular network provider, Rain plan to accommodate eSim-cards by 2020 according to Business Insider. An eSim-card is built into a smartphone and needs to be activated by a mobile network to be operational.

Similar to a normal Sim-card, the eSim-card allows users to access mobile networks to make calls, surf the internet or send messages.

A Sim and an eSim can be used together on the same device and consumers would therefore be able to access different networks on one device.

Samsung GalaxyS9, Samsung Galaxy9+, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr are just some of the devices that already have eSims.

Vodacom was the first South African network provider to accommodate eSim-cards with the Samsung Galaxy Watch which was launched in March this year.

A Vodacom spokesperson told Business Insider South Africa that they are currently targeting the first half of 2020 with eSim support for other devices.

Another South African network provider said that it is consultation with manufacturers to finalise its eSim service.

New to South African market, Rain said that the launch of eSim-cards is dependant on its ability to launch a RICA online platform where consumers could register their Sim cards without having to stand in a queue.

Cell C said that they will launch eSim-cards when most of the new mobile phones contain eSim-cards.

eSim-cards

From a consumer perspective an eSIM gives consumers choice of connectivity provider and for M2M use cases according to Sherry Zameer, the Senior Vice President of IoT for CIS, Middle East and Africa region at Gemalto.

He added that eSIMs provide global connectivity options whilst reducing the supply chain costs by having a single Stock Keeping Unit SKU, for the smart connected device.

Zameer also spoke about how common e-Sim cards in 2019. He said, "All iPhones, Apple Watch and iPads today are eSIM fitted along with smartphones and smart watches from the largest OEM smartphone manufacturers. The largest automotive manufacturers are also bringing out smart connected cars as a differentiator of services".

