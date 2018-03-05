The devices are set to launch on 16 March but are currently available for pre-order.
Additionally, Pre-orders before 31 March will receive an R500 Samsung accessory voucher and six months of free Samsung Mobile Care cover.
Here are the contract prices for the different mobile operators in SA:
1. The Galaxy S9 prices:
|Deal
|Price
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Extras
|Telkom FreeMe 1GB
|R649
|1GB
|100
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe 2GB
|R699
|2GB
|3,000 Telkom
|50 per day
|60GB once-off for 3 months
|MTN Made for Me M
|R699
|1GB
|150
|100
|Vodacom Smart S
|R699
|1GB
|75
|200
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|Telkom FreeMe 5GB
|R849
|5GB
|3,000 Telkom
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe 10GB
|R949
|10GB
|3,000 Telkom
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe 20GB
|R1,199
|20GB
|1,500
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe Unlimited
|R1,599
|25GB FUP
|3,000
|50 per day
|MTN Made for Me L
|R869
|2GB
|200
|100
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Lite 3GB
|R1,499
|3GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Lite 5GB
|R1,599
|5GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Lite 10GB
|R1,849
|10GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Supreme
|R2,599
|25GB FUP
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|Cell C Pinnacle 250
|R849
|250MB
|250
|250
|1GB x 12 months
|Cell C Pinnacle 600
|R999
|1GB
|600
|600
|2GB x 12 months
|Cell C Pinnacle Unlimited
|R1,399
|10GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Free Black smart box
2. The Galaxy S9+ prices:
|Deal
|Price
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Extras
|Telkom FreeMe 1GB
|R749
|1GB
|100
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe 2GB
|R799
|2GB
|3,000 Telkom
|50 per day
|MTN Made for Me M
|R799
|1GB
|150
|100
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|Vodacom Smart S
|R799
|1GB
|75
|200
|60GB once-off valid for 3 months
|Telkom FreeMe 5GB
|R949
|5GB
|3,000 Telkom
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe 10GB
|R1,049
|10GB
|3,000 Telkom
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe 20GB
|R1,299
|20GB
|1,500
|50 per day
|Telkom FreeMe Unlimited
|R1,699
|25GB FUP
|3,000
|50 per day
|MTN Made for Me L
|R969
|2GB
|200
|100
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Lite 3GB
|R1,599
|3GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Lite 5GB
|R1,699
|5GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Lite 10GB
|R1,949
|10GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|MTN Sky Supreme
|R2,699
|25GB FUP
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB once-off for 30 days
|Cell C Pinnacle 250
|R949
|250MB
|250
|250
|1GB x 12 months
|Cell C Pinnacle 600
|R1,099
|1GB
|600
|600
|2GB x 12 months
|Cell C Pinnacle Unlimited
|R1,499
|10GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Free Black smart box
If you want purchase the devices cash, the prices are as follows:
Cell C: R16, 499 (S9) and R18, 999 (S9+)
MTN: R17, 279 (S9) and R20, 389 (S9+)
Dion Wired/tech Mobi: R15, 499 (S9) and R 17, 999 (S9+)
