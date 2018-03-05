CAPE TOWN - The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ made their debut on the 25th of February 2018 and now South Africa’s mobile operators have revealed pre-order contract prices for the devices.

The devices are set to launch on 16 March but are currently available for pre-order.

Additionally, Pre-orders before 31 March will receive an R500 Samsung accessory voucher and six months of free Samsung Mobile Care cover.

Here are the contract prices for the different mobile operators in SA:

1. The Galaxy S9 prices:

Deal Price Data Minutes SMS Extras Telkom FreeMe 1GB R649 1GB 100 50 per day Telkom FreeMe 2GB R699 2GB 3,000 Telkom 50 per day 60GB once-off for 3 months MTN Made for Me M R699 1GB 150 100 Vodacom Smart S R699 1GB 75 200 30GB once-off for 30 days Telkom FreeMe 5GB R849 5GB 3,000 Telkom 50 per day Telkom FreeMe 10GB R949 10GB 3,000 Telkom 50 per day Telkom FreeMe 20GB R1,199 20GB 1,500 50 per day Telkom FreeMe Unlimited R1,599 25GB FUP 3,000 50 per day MTN Made for Me L R869 2GB 200 100 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Lite 3GB R1,499 3GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Lite 5GB R1,599 5GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Lite 10GB R1,849 10GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Supreme R2,599 25GB FUP Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days Cell C Pinnacle 250 R849 250MB 250 250 1GB x 12 months Cell C Pinnacle 600 R999 1GB 600 600 2GB x 12 months Cell C Pinnacle Unlimited R1,399 10GB Unlimited Unlimited Free Black smart box

2. The Galaxy S9+ prices:

Deal Price Data Minutes SMS Extras Telkom FreeMe 1GB R749 1GB 100 50 per day Telkom FreeMe 2GB R799 2GB 3,000 Telkom 50 per day MTN Made for Me M R799 1GB 150 100 30GB once-off for 30 days Vodacom Smart S R799 1GB 75 200 60GB once-off valid for 3 months Telkom FreeMe 5GB R949 5GB 3,000 Telkom 50 per day Telkom FreeMe 10GB R1,049 10GB 3,000 Telkom 50 per day Telkom FreeMe 20GB R1,299 20GB 1,500 50 per day Telkom FreeMe Unlimited R1,699 25GB FUP 3,000 50 per day MTN Made for Me L R969 2GB 200 100 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Lite 3GB R1,599 3GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Lite 5GB R1,699 5GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Lite 10GB R1,949 10GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days MTN Sky Supreme R2,699 25GB FUP Unlimited Unlimited 30GB once-off for 30 days Cell C Pinnacle 250 R949 250MB 250 250 1GB x 12 months Cell C Pinnacle 600 R1,099 1GB 600 600 2GB x 12 months Cell C Pinnacle Unlimited R1,499 10GB Unlimited Unlimited Free Black smart box

If you want purchase the devices cash, the prices are as follows:

Cell C: R16, 499 (S9) and R18, 999 (S9+)

MTN: R17, 279 (S9) and R20, 389 (S9+)

Dion Wired/tech Mobi: R15, 499 (S9) and R 17, 999 (S9+)

