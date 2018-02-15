CAPE TOWN - South Africans had another late night ahead of them on Wednesday as Jacob Zuma handed in his resignation and stepped down as the President of South Africa.

Just as previous President Thabo Mbeki, there would be no completion of the second term for Zuma.

Today, Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as South Africa's new president by the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa was elected in Parliament on Thursday by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The ANC said in a statement that the party has full confidence in Ramaphosa to accelerate the mandate of radical economic transformation.

The ruling party is not the only ones who have faith in Ramaphosa as leaders in the Economic sector reach out via Twitter to send their congratulations to the new President.

Currenlty trending on Twitter are #Presidentelection and #Presidentramaphosa.

A momentous day for #SA today. Congratulations to our new President #CyrilRamaphosa Wishing him all the best in his new role. Much is hoped & expected from him. And as for the other political parties? Time to work with him for the best for all the people of #SA — Glenn Silverman (@silvermanglenn) February 15, 2018

#CyrilRamaphosa. President @CyrilRamaphosa has made a commitment to select the best of @SouthAfricans in his administration. Let the best and committed @SouthAfricans avail themselves to work with new @President of the republic. Long live the Republic!!!! pic.twitter.com/KVTbbR1Doi — KLM Makhubela, PhD (@klmmakhubela) February 15, 2018

First Zuma, now Ethiopia's Mailemariam Desalegn @PrimeMinisterHD resigns.

African leaders are dropping like flies. — John Ashbourne (@JohnAshbourne) February 15, 2018

@AzarJammine, "The almost certain start of a Ramaphosa era which could usher in a significant improvement in business sentiment and economic growth more generally." — Econometrix (@EconometrixZA) February 15, 2018

🇿🇦#SouthAfrica’s Jacob Zuma, who has been in power since 2009, resigns after pressure from the #ANC. Check out this @nytimes article to learn more. #ZumaResigns #ZumaHasFallen https://t.co/wHeY1yeate — Portland Africa (@PortlandAfrica) February 15, 2018

Dear South Africa. We can sleep better tonight. There's a Gupta behind bars, and a corrupt president just resigned. Tomorrow the work of turning our country around will start in all seriousness. Together we can do it. Nkosi Sikelel Iafrika #LetsFixSA #TogetherWeCanDoIt — OUTA (@OUTASA) February 14, 2018

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation welcomes Zuma's resignation.



We wish Ahmed Kathrada could have been with us to know that his letter, written almost two years ago, had eventually struck a chord.



#ZumaResigns #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/uRgOYV3TLP — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) February 14, 2018

We’re bringing the breaking news to you as it happens anytime, anywhere. In a meeting? On the road?#DStvNow will keep you in the loop with #ZumaHasFallen saga: https://t.co/nflLDriZ0k pic.twitter.com/WJgYGrnVPt — DStv (@DStv) February 15, 2018

