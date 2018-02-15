Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

CAPE TOWN - South Africans had another late night ahead of them on Wednesday as Jacob Zuma handed in his resignation and stepped down as the President of South Africa. 

Just as previous President Thabo Mbeki, there would be no completion of the second term for Zuma.

Today, Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as South Africa's new president by the National Assembly. 

Ramaphosa was elected in Parliament on Thursday by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

 The ANC said in a statement that the party has full confidence in Ramaphosa to accelerate the mandate of radical economic transformation. 

The ruling party is not the only ones who have faith in Ramaphosa as leaders in the Economic sector reach out via Twitter to send their congratulations to the new President. 

Currenlty trending on Twitter are #Presidentelection and  #Presidentramaphosa.

    

