DURBAN - Big 7 Travel recently made worldwide headlines with the publication of the World’s Most Instagrammable Countries 2019. Combining hashtag popularity, survey results of Big 7 readers and votes cast by a panel of travel experts, the world’s most photogenic countries were revealed.

South Africa came in 5th place, thanks to its dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.

Our judges were so impressed by all the features in South Africa that we’ve decided to publish the 50 places that helped SA soar to the top of the list. These are the destinations that sparked conversation between judges and were most mentioned by our readers in their SA votes.

Head of Content for Big 7 Travel, Sarah Clayton-Lea said, "The results of Big 7 Travel’s global ranking proves that South Africa is a world class destination".

She added that the SA top 50 list also shows that internal tourism is growing, with some seriously Instagrammable spots for both South Africans and tourists to visit. "

Here are the top 10 instagrammable spots in South Africa:

Bloubergstrand, Cape Town Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve, Mpumalanga Jacaranda Trees, Pretoria Mandela Capture Site, KwaZulu-Natal Orlando Towers, Johannesburg Blyde River Canyon, Mpumalanga Lion Sands Ivory Lodge, Mpumalanga Stellenboch, Western Cape Lion's Head, Cape Town Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal

