DURBAN – Uber has recently been focusing their efforts on developing products that increase transparency, accountability, and safety for all our users and will be rolling out a new rider quality system. This system will ensure the adage saying, “Treat people as you would like to be treated yourself” is taken seriously.

Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa said, "We have recently updated our community guidelines which extends the same behavioural standards to the riders that we have for driver-partners and we will be notifying a small number of riders that their behaviour needs to improve or their access to the app could be removed - which is already done with drivers".

With this new policy, when Uber sees a pattern of riders getting consistently bad feedback, they will receive a warning and will be given advice on how to improve, if they continue to receive bad feedback from drivers after warnings, the next step would be to temporarily suspend their account for one week and if still there is no improvement eventually face the possibility of full deactivation.

Being a member of the Uber community means treating others the way they want to be treated. It’s a two-way street, riders rate drivers and drivers rate riders. Drivers are rated on a range of factors, did they help the rider in and out of the car, was the ride smooth and safely executed, did the driver treat the rider with respect and make the rider feel comfortable.

Riders will now share accountability on their behaviour such as how did they treat the driver and their vehicle, did they push the driver to break the speed limit because they were running late, were they rude or abusive to the driver?

Uber riders can check their Uber rating by following these steps:

Open the app and touch the menu Your Uber rating is the number displayed under your name

"Fostering a community of mutual respect matters to us and this change is about shared accountability on our platform and asking everyone using Uber to be respectful of one another," concluded Lits.

It’s why their Community Guidelines make clear the behaviour expected by both riders and drivers using Uber.

For Uber drivers this respect is of the utmost importance, their vehicle is their place of work, and though the vast majority of their interactions with riders are trouble free there is always a small minority who can spoil a driver’s day.

Even though the vast majority of riders will not be affected by this update, it reminds a select few what behaviour is expected of them while using the Uber app.

