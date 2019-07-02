YouTube has announced that sports fans now have access to LIVE and Video On Demand (VOD) streaming. Photo: (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

DURBAN - YouTube has announced that sports fans now have access to LIVE and Video On Demand (VOD) streaming. Users can stream basketball, rugby, cricket and football events including the 2019 NBA Finals, Women’s World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, UEFA Champions and Europa leagues, ABSA Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Sports consumption on YouTube in the EMEA region is growing fast. In 2018 alone, YouTube saw a 70 percent increase in views of sports and fitness related content -- totalling more than 61 billion views.

In Africa, sports content on YouTube is both broad and deep with YouTube delivering evergreen sporting highlights alongside new and emerging sports experiences like home fitness and 79 percent of viewers saying that YouTube has sport and fitness content they can’t find anywhere else.

"It goes without saying that Africa is sport-loving continent, so it makes perfect sense for us to bring African sports fans what they love. Our audience is constantly looking for sports content on YouTube," said YouTube content partnerships lead Dayo Olopade.

Olopade added, "In 2018, we saw a 70 percent increase of views in Sports & Fitness content on YouTube across Europe, the Middle East and Africa with content garnering more than 61 billion views. Today we are here to say we hear you and we are more than happy to bring you the content you desire, in partnership with NBA Africa and our other partners".

South African fans can now catch NBA basketball fixtures, La Liga 123 matches and UFC matches LIVE on YouTube, while the remaining sporting events will be pre-packaged video on demand.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE