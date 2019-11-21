CAPE TOWN - In response to the current technology skills challenge in South Africa, University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Samsung have partnered to create a lab to train local young people with technology skills.
The 6-month Future-Innovation Lab programme will focus on the development of software development skills and portfolios that can open doors to employment or further training; the development of transferable skills and experience in digital social innovation, and the fostering of pathways into industry networks.
In addition to the six-month development experience, Samsung and UWC partnered with the Microsoft AppFactory to deliver an advanced nine-month software development programme to address the gap of high-demand software skills. The target group for this programme is more experienced software developers who lack practical or work experience. The programme is aimed at facilitating hands-on, real-world experience through creativity and fun in a learning and working environment.