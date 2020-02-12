Samsung launches a new sleeker foldable device - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip









At Samsung Unpacked which was held in Johannesburg a new foldable smartphone device was launched called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Photo: Samsung JOHANNESBURG – At Samsung Unpacked which was held in Johannesburg a new foldable smartphone device was launched called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip literally bends the laws of physics, and features a 6.7-inch display that when folded fits in the palm of anyone's hand. The second foldable device from Samsung - the first one being the Samsung Galaxy fold - has an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX nad it can be flipped over 200 000 times. According to Samsung, the new Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation.

Introducing Galaxy Z Flip. A smartphone that stands out, stands up, and stands alone. Change the shape of the future.

Learn more: https://t.co/JQ5KibD8Yu pic.twitter.com/IIsGFDkNLz — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2020

"At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience. With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique foldable design and user experience, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do," said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is built for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle and now people can do more, from multiple angles including opportunities for selfies and video chats – all hands-free.

Samsung worked with Google to design One UI with Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor.

When the device is free-standing, the display is split into two 4-inch screens so that users can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. They can also watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.

Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own because of its game changing camera allowing people to capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. Content for your social media feeds can be created from the best angle, hands-free – no tripod neccesary. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode and here's how you can do.

When closed, high quality one-handed elfies using the rear camera can be captured without unfolding.People can also enjoy seamless video recording with a 16:9 ratio that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms.

Even if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip closed, information on the date, time and battery status is available at a glance on the cover display.

Introducing the #GalaxyZFlip. Change the shape of the future.

Learn more: https://t.co/Wb5YLe9CZh pic.twitter.com/nmCu5UOEqY — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) February 11, 2020

Multi-tasking is easier with the Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip boasts flagship-level performance and features across camera, display, battery, security as well as premium services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold that is only available in select countries. From 22 February, limited stock will be made available in selected stores in Sandton City, Canal Walk and Gateway shopping centres. The Galaxy Z Flip will also be made available in additional locations from 1 March.

