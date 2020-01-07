DURBAN – Samsung Electronics has launched the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite.
The Galaxy Lite models bring key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point.
"The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services," said DJ Koh, President and Chief Executive of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.
Galaxy Lite devices offer a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bringing them to more widely accessible devices.
Bring your photography to the next level with the Galaxy S10 Lite, which features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world, your experience, without any compromise.