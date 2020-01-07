Samsung launches the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite









Samsung Electronics has launched the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite featuring such as the latest camera technology and the signature S Pen. Photo: Supplied DURBAN – Samsung Electronics has launched the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite. The Galaxy Lite models bring key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point. "The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services," said DJ Koh, President and Chief Executive of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. Galaxy Lite devices offer a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bringing them to more widely accessible devices. Bring your photography to the next level with the Galaxy S10 Lite, which features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world, your experience, without any compromise.

The Ultra Wide camera has a 123-degree angle lens, like the human eye, while the front and rear high resolution cameras allow you to capture details in crystal-clear focus.

Enjoy the premium Note experience and increase your productivity on the Galaxy Note10 Lite with the signature S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means you can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen.

Air Command will also give you quick and easy access to the signature S Pen features you need quickly and easily. The Samsung Notes app makes note taking faster and easier when on the go. And now, you can turn those handwritten notes into text for easy editing and sharing.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will give even more people access to key premium Galaxy features including:

Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content. Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love. Services and Security: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

BUSINESS REPORT