FILE PHOTO : The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

CAPE TOWN – Samsung has reportedly leaked its new range lineup of new wearable products that are set to be launched alongside the Galaxy S10 next week. This is according to a report by the Verge, which states that the leak happened within the company's wearables app, formerly known as Samsung Gear.

The app now displays several new products on the front page including wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a fitness band.

The first product that was spotted is seen to be named the Galaxy Watch Active which is rumoured be the same sports-focused smartwatch that recently leaked under the name Galaxy Sport

According to the app, It has a 40mm case and comes in at least two colours.

The other products are rumoured to be called the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, two fitness bands with watch-style rubber straps.

Samsung fans are able to view the Galaxy S10 event next week on the 20th of February in San Francisco.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE