INTERNATIONAL – Samsung has announced a surprise event on October 11th for a new Galaxy device.

This is according to a report by CNET, which shows an invitation stating “4X fun".

It’s not entirely clear what device Samsung is teasing but the invitation reportedly promises that “Samsung’s newest Galaxy device is bringing more ways to express yourself than ever before.”

We won’t know for sure until October 11.

In other Samsung news, the company recently just arranged the Global Start-up Acceleration Programme in South Africa, in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and NGO Nangila to mentor start-ups in various fields to support the sustainable growth of entrepreneurs.

Thirty-four employees from Samsung’s global headquarters in South Korea, will be mentoring 19 start-ups in Cape Town for four days as part of the Samsung Employee Volunteer Programme.

These volunteers are using their own time to assist these businesses in becoming digitised and helping them to find the right Information and Communications solutions for their needs.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE