Samsung Pay hits two million transactions milestone in SA

DURBAN - Samsung Pay has seen a dramatic uptake in usage by South Africans reaching the two million transactions milestone in February 2020.

The simple and secure mobile payment solution has changed the way people pay, with the ability to activate multiple payment cards from various banking partners in one digital wallet. Samsung Pay has partnered with seven major banking institutions including Absa, Standard Bank, FNB, RMB Private Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec and most recently Nedbank.

"Samsung Pay has redefined what consumers can expect from a digital wallet. It has paved the path to mobile payments in the country by providing our customers with a safe and secure service they can use almost anywhere they shop. The impressive growth locally shows that South Africans are joining the other 26 launched countries in proving the value of this intelligent payment solution," said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

This secure and simple digital wallet instantly gives Samsung Pay supported Galaxy Phones and Wearables the functionality of bank and loyalty cards, that can be used almost anywhere people can swipe or tap a card.

Samsung Knox technology build into Samsung devices constantly monitors phones to keep the information of users safe with card information being encrypted in a separate and secure data vault at all times.