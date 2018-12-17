Samsung has announced that South Africans will now be able to use Samsung Pay on compatible smartwatches according to MyBroadband. Photo: File



DURBAN - Samsung has announced that South Africans will now be able to use Samsung Pay on compatible smartwatches according to MyBroadband.

The electronics company said last month that the Pay feature would launch soon and now it has officially reached South African shores. The devices compatible with Samsung Pay include the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport.





Here's how you can use Samsung Pay on your wearable:





1. Launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your Samsung smartphone.

2. Tap on "Open Samsung Pay" and then follow the instructions to finish your card registration.

3. To pay with your Samsung Watch, click and hold the Back key for one second.

4. Scroll through the cards list, choose a card and click "Pay".

5. Hold your watch close to the NFC card reader to make a payment.





The Samsung smartwatch payments only supports NFC technology which means users will not be able to pay at POS terminals.





Users don't have to have their wearable connected to their smartphone to complete payment and the smartwatch will ask for a security PIN from the user only if it detects that contact with their body has been broken.





Samsung wearables





The Samsung Galaxy Watch that is compatible Samsung Pay was released this year August. The smartwatch is available in two sizes 46mm and 42mm and comes in three colours including silver, rose gold and midnight black.





